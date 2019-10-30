Quite a while ago, I learned a humbling lesson around prematurely commenting on the actions of President Donald Trump. In the journalistic paradigm, of course there’s pressure to get one’s 2 cents’ worth out there as soon as possible following the breaking of a news story, but many journalists and commentators have learned that it can be of great value to bide one’s time during the “fog of war” that exists in such instances, weighing in only after facts have come in sufficient to render a cogent appraisal of a story.

We’ve seen many occasions where a journalist or commentator’s failure to do this has resulted in significant embarrassment for the individual weighing in. While the establishment press (the Trump White House calls this the “legacy media”) may have wholly given over to propaganda, slander and social engineering, such faux pas still cost journalists credibility amongst discriminating media consumers.

This cautionary tale is even more true when we’re talking about President Trump, primarily due to his prowess as a tactician. Since I’m not a liberal (progressive, socialist, etc.), I don’t have a problem admitting that someone may have more on the ball than I do in a given area, such as strategy. I’m also not too proud to admit that I learned the aforementioned lesson after popping off about something the president did before I had facts sufficient to render a reasonable appraisal of his actions.

For the record, there have been a (very) few instances wherein after amassing said facts, I was still in disagreement with the president.

That said, a few weeks ago, President Trump found himself in the position of having to defend his decision to redeploy U.S. troops within northern Syria to enable a Turkish offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in the region. Immediately, prominent Democrats, Republicans and the press bewailed Trump’s abandonment of our Kurdish allies to certain annihilation at the hands of Turkish forces.

I won’t get into the many reasons why this was not an accurate assessment of Trump’s actions, but I will get into how this tactic ultimately led to a crippling blow being dealt to forces in the region that are hostile to the U.S., particularly the Islamic State (ISIS). On Oct. 27, President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a Special Operations raid in northwestern Syria. On Oct. 29, Trump tweeted that American troops had also eliminated al-Baghdadi’s likely successor, Abu Hasan al-Muhajir.

One could almost hear the collective sigh of recognition among critics of the president’s Syria policy: “Ohhh … That’s what he was up to …“

Some of those who’d condemned Trump’s Syria strategy went away mumbling with their tails between their legs, while the left bemoaned Trump’s assassination of the “austere religious scholar” with alleged ancestral lineage to the prophet Muhammad.

The al-Baghdadi story however, is significant in more ways than politicos and pundits second-guessing the president’s Middle East policy.

In July 2014 in this space, I detailed how then-President Barack Obama essentially advised, bankrolled, trained and equipped ISIS and essentially installed al-Baghdadi as leader of a new Sunni Muslim caliphate. In earlier columns, I had described how Obama catalyzed the 2010 Arab Spring, which, though lauded by the press and the Obama administration as a new era of democracy in the Arab Middle East, gave rise only to increasing Islamist tyranny and atrocities in the region.

Leading up to the advent of ISIS, many of us had voiced concerns over the impending rise of an Islamic caliphate. These were branded by the political left as a right-wing conspiracy theory advanced to foment Islamophobia.

So, one could say that there’s both irony and poetic justice in the president finally eliminating al-Baghdadi. Like other Obama-fostered debacles, this was another one that Trump got the opportunity to remedy, and quite brilliantly.

As indicated earlier, I certainly don’t think the president is infallible, but the Syria strategy did teach me another thing about Donald Trump: He’s not vindictive; neither does he exult in overcoming his enemies. I’m not talking about his public rejoicing over al-Baghdadi’s death (which was definitely warranted), but rather in how his strategy in Syria represented a major victory for him and for the nation at a time in which nearly everyone in our government either wants his head on a stick or to see him fail miserably.

Following the raid that led to al-Baghdadi’s demise, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump over his handling of the raid. Pelosi’s chagrin stemmed from the fact that she had not been advised that the raid was about to take place.

Well, while Trump didn’t have to articulate it as such, the reason he kept her and other members of Congress out of the loop was obvious: Why would he trust the same cabal that had empowered ISIS and Islamists worldwide, compromised our national security, flouted the rule of law and was currently engaged in a sham, Soviet-style impeachment process against the president not to leak intel to the enemy?

The Washington establishment is manifestly evil, and this goes double for the far-left Democrats who have been engaged in a coup to oust the president since before he took office. I believe that Trump knows this, but I seriously doubt that we’ll ever hear him articulate it in terms as strong as these.

Why? My belief is that he doesn’t think such passionate rhetoric is necessary to the achievement of his objectives. It may not be the way I would do it, but, as I said, the president is a far better tactician than I am.