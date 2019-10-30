Donald Trump Jr. referred to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, as a “leftist.”

Vindman had testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill that he twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, had listened to President Donald Trump’s July 25 call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump Jr. referred to Vindman while discussing Democrats’ impeachment efforts on Wednesday’s “Fox & Friends.”

“They do usual thing, they bring in another guy that they believe is beyond reproach,” Trump Jr. said. “Like they did with Mueller. It was a joke. So now they’ll do it with this guy…Now it turns out he’s talking to the Ukraine or he wanted to edit (the call’s) transcript.”

One of the show’s hosts, Brian Kilmeade, asked: “Did they give (former National Security Adviser) Michael Flynn that type of deference?”

Trump Jr. replied: “You only get total absolution if you are a leftist veteran,” Trump said. “Not a veteran, just a leftist. If you’re on their side, you can do no wrong.”

Kilmeade noted that no one knows whether Vindman is a “leftist.”

And Trump Jr. responded: “Oh yeah, of course. Sure.”