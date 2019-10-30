President Donald Trump is planning to attend a mixed-martrial arts fight at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, according to a tweet by The New York Times’ White House correspondent.

The bout will feature Nate Diaz battling Jorge Masvidal, according to 1010 WINS Radio. Also expected to attend the event are the president’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The fight marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) 500th live event.

The president is expected to spend Saturday night at Trump Tower and leave on Sunday, the day of the New York City Marathon.

Trump has been a long-time backer of the UFC, dating back to when he first hosted a UFC event at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in November 2000, according The Epoch Times.

At that time, mixed-martial arts fighting was banned in most areas of the United States and major venues refused to schedule the sport’s events.

The New York Post reported that UFC president Dana White, who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 in support of Trump, invited him that same year to a UFC fight in Madison Square Garden. Trump turned down the invite at the suggestion of the Secret Service, according to the Post.