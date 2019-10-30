Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said she is running for the White House in an effort to “undo Hillary Clinton’s failed legacy.”

The congresswoman from Hawaii made her comments in a column posted by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night.

“Hillary Clinton emerged recently to claim, with no basis in fact, that I am being ‘groomed’ by the Russian government to undermine America,” Gabbard said. “As a major in the National Guard who served in Iraq — one of the many disastrous regime-change wars Mrs. Clinton championed over her career — I swore an oath to only one authority: the U.S. Constitution.

“I’m running for president to undo Mrs. Clinton’s failed legacy. From Iraq to Libya to Syria, her record is replete with foreign-policy catastrophes.”

She maintained this is not a “petty spat” with Clinton.

“It’s a serious contrast in views about the choice voters face as they decide which Democratic candidate is best equipped to defeat President Trump,” she said.

“Whether Mrs. Clinton’s name is on the ballot or not, her foreign policy will be, as many of the Democratic candidates adhere to her doctrine of acting as the world’s police, using the tools of war to overthrow governments we don’t like, wasting taxpayer dollars, costing American lives, causing suffering and destruction abroad, and undermining America’s security.”

And she maintained a Gabbard presidency “would mean the end of trying to police the world, no more overthrowing governments, an end to the new Cold War and nuclear arms race and redirecting our resources to urgent needs at home.”