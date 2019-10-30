Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk and TPUSA contributor Rob Smith pushed back against white nationalist and anti-gay “trolls” who “sabotaged” the Q&A portion of a “Culture War LIVE” event at Ohio State University on Tuesday night.

Smith — a gay, black conservative who served in the Iraq War and notes in his Twitter bio that he’s “proudly despised by leftists AND the alt-right!” — helped Kirk slap down a number of inappropriate questions.

Another questioner asked Kirk and Smith how America could maintain “white” values, and Kirk decried the premise, telling the individual, “I find that to be a racist question” and “I do not think that America should become a white ethno-state,” adding he considers such a view a “fringe perspective.”

Kirk also said he’d been getting that type of question over the last few weeks — and indeed Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted that “a bunch of Holocaust deniers and other assorted anti-Semites and Alt-Righters are targeting Turning Point USA events under the guise of ‘free speech.’ It’s transparent bulls**t and should be rejected outright, no matter what you think of Charlie Kirk.”

