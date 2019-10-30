U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) began releasing photos and video — in addition to previously unreported details — Wednesday of the compound where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi hid and the raid that took him out.

“As it became clear that we had gained fleeting and actionable intelligence on his hideout, we developed an execution level plan designed to capture or kill him and started preparing a special operations team for the mission.” — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

“The general outline of the mission was a helicopter assault by special operation forces that were pre-staged in Syria…”

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Photos of the compound followed, with some details redacted.

“Here we see the object of the assault-the compound where Baghdadi was hiding. As I noted earlier, this isolated compound was in Idlib province in Northwest Syria” – Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/VwxRJMN0rS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

The video that followed showed U.S. forces entering the compound. (RELATED: ‘Whimpering And Screaming’: Trump Details Baghdadi’s Last Moments)

“…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault.”

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie noted that even once they had breached the perimeter of the compound, they attempted diplomacy first, urging those inside to come out peacefully.

“With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully.” — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Gen. McKenzie also stressed the efforts made by all involved to minimize civilian casualties and get all children being held inside the compound to safety.

“I want to make it clear that despite the high-pressure and high-profile nature of this assault that every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties and to protect children we suspected would be in the compound.” — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Gen. McKenzie also confirmed earlier reports that the ISIS leader took two children with him when he fled into a dead-end tunnel, killing both of them and himself when he detonated a suicide device.

“When capture at the hands of U.S. forces was imminent, Baghdadi detonated a bomb killing himself and two young children.”

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

“After Baghdadi’s murder-suicide, our assault force cleared significant debris from the tunnel and secured Baghdadi’s remains for DNA identity confirmation…”

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/fNLtXcOMG4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

“Baghdadi’s remains were buried at sea in accordance with the Law of Armed conflict within 24 hours of his death.” — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Gen. McKenzie concluded by offering his commendations to the consummate professionals who had executed the raid.

“This was a true inter-agency effort so I commend our partners across the U.S. government.” — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

President Donald Trump announced the successful raid and the death of al-Baghdadi in a news conference Sunday morning, saying even then that he would like to see video of the ISIS leader’s moments made public.

