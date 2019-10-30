Firefighters are doing their best to contain a rapidly moving wildfire in Simi Valley, California, that threatens the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Fox News reported that mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area Wednesday morning as the Ventura County Fire Department works to fight off the blaze and protect the library where President Ronald Reagan is buried along with first lady Nancy Reagan.

Firefighters and trucks have surrounded the library, with protection measures being taken on the Air Force One-side of the facility, according to a spokesperson. Reagan Library Executive Director John Heubusch told FOX11 the blaze was “circling the library” and that fire crews are “fighting it as best they can.” “It’s the closest this library has ever come to this danger,” he told FOX11. “So this is really serious stuff. So far they seem to be on top of it.” Employees who are on the scene – along with the fire and police personnel – told Fox News the move to close the library is being taken as a precaution. Reagan Presidential Library spokeswoman Melissa Giller told the Associated Press the portion of the library housing archives faces away from the fire.

CNN video captured just how close the wildfire is to the library:

Fox11 is following this developing story with live updates: