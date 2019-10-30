The testimony of White House official Alexander Vindman linked White House lawyer John Eisenberg to the decision to move the July 25 call at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to a classified server, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

People familiar with Vindman’s testimony in the House impeachment inquiry told The Post that Vindman expressed concern about the call between President TrumpDonald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskycall to Eisenberg. The attorney then proposed moving the call’s transcript to a highly-classified server, the sources told The Post.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment. A White House spokesman declined The Post’s request to discuss Eisenberg’s role in what happened to the transcript.

“Consistent with the practices of past administrations from both parties, we will not discuss the internal deliberations of the White House Counsel’s Office,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told The Post.