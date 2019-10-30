On Wednesday, during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) accused acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli of pursuing a “heinous white supremacist ideology.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “You and Mr. Trump do not want anyone who looks or talks differently than Caucasians Americans to be allowed in this country.”

Cuccinelli said, “That’s false. That’s defamatory.”

Wasserman Schultz added, “You want to block all immigration and make life harder for immigrants, and you have demonstrated you will pursue this heinous, white supremacist ideology at all costs.”

Cuccinelli said, “I am not a white supremacist, as you alluded, nor is the president.”

Wasserman Schultz shot back, “You have white supremacist followers.”

The heated exchange continued for the rest of Wasserman Schultz’s time.

