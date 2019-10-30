Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is thanking God for saving his life following a horrific car accident last month that left him with serious injuries, saying in an emotional video that his appreciation for life is now “through the roof.”

Kevin Hart was traveling as a passenger of a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed down an embankment above Malibu, before slamming into a tree in the early hours of September 1st.

The driver of the car, Jared Black, 28, and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman, 31, were also seriously injured in the crash, in what authorities have since determined was a result of reckless driving.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Hart shows footage of his intensive rehabilitation and recovery in the two months since the crash.

“When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happened to you, end up being the thing you needed most,” the Jumanji star said.

“In this case I basically feel like God told me to slow down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see,” Hart explained. “After my accident, I see things differently… My appreciation for life is through the roof.”

In the video, the 40-year-old is seen wearing a hospital gown and oxygen mask, while at one point being helped to his feet by two nurses. It also shows him undergoing physical therapy and having oil applied to scars, with doctors telling him a full recovery could take up to a year.

“Don’t take today for granted, because today’s not promised,” Hart urges his followers. “More importantly I’m thankful for God, thankful for life. Basically you realize you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over.”

