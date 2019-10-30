The House Rules Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday regarding the Democrats’ resolution on the rules and procedures affecting the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern will hold a hearing on the resolution that will place rules and procedures on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that she would introduce a resolution, and the House will vote Thursday, regarding the procedures for their ongoing inquiry against President Trump.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in a statement:

As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in a statement. “This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people.

However, House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) signaled that he will not commit to a Thursday vote to formalize the secret impeachment inquiry.

