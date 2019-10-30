Former First Lady Michelle Obama said Tuesday that she “can’t make people not afraid of black people,” though she tries to “pick away at the scabs of discrimination.”

“As people doubted us coming through — ‘Are you Princeton material? Can you really make the grade? Can you cut it?’ — what do you do in those instances? All you can do is put your head down and do the work and let the work, your truth, speak for itself,” Mrs. Obama explained at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, as reported by The Hill.

“I can’t make people not afraid of black people. I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t explain what’s happening in your head,” she said.

“But maybe if I show up every day as a human, a good human, doing wonderful things, loving my family, loving our kids, taking care of things that I care about — maybe, just maybe that work will pick away at the scabs of our discrimination,” the 55-year-old continued, receiving cheers from the audience. “Maybe that will slowly unravel it.”

“That’s all we have,” Mrs. Obama continued. “Because we can’t do it for them, because they’re broken. Their brokenness in how they see us is a reflection of this brokenness. And you can’t fix that. All you can do is the work.”

The former First Lady also lamented so-called “white flight” during the summit interview.

“As families like ours — upstanding families like ours who were doing everything we were supposed to do and better. As we moved in, white folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented,” she said, according to The Washington Examiner.

“I want to remind white folks that y’all were running from us … This family, with all the values that you read about, you were running from us. And you’re still running because we’re no different than the immigrant families that are moving in,” Mrs. Obama claimed. “The families that are coming from other places to try to do better. But, because we can so easily wash over who we really were — because of the color of our skin, because of the texture of our hair — that’s what divides countries, artificial things.”

According to reporting this summer, the Obamas are on track to buy a $15 million beachfront property at Martha’s Vineyard.

Mrs. Obama, a Princeton University graduate, was our nation’s First Lady for eight years. In 2018, Americans named Mrs. Obama the most admirable woman, edging out former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to Gallop polling. Oprah Winfrey came in a distant second to Mrs. Obama.

Moreover, Mrs. Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama, “was the winner among men for the 11th consecutive year, including one year as president-elect, eight as president and two as former president,” Gallop reported.

Mr. Obama served three terms in the Illinois Senate and then as president of the United States for eight years, elected each time despite what the Democrats suggest is America’s endemic racism.

