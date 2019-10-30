A student at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) destroyed a Turning Point USA sign promoting the United States Constitution on Monday. The incident was caught on video.

“What you’re doing is criminally negligent, advertising guns on a college campus,” proclaimed an apparent leftist UCR student who took offense to a TPUSA sign supporting the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights, in the U.S. Constitution.

The incident — which follows a series of instances of harassment and intimidation against conservative students across the country — was caught on video and later posted to Twitter by TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk.

“What’s your name?” asked one TPUSA member.

“Fuck you,” responded the student, before destroying the TPUSA sign.

“That’s my property,” reacted the TPUSA member. “Why would you do that? Do you hate free speech?”

“What you’re doing is criminally negligent, advertising guns on a college campus,” said the vandal.

“We’re practicing free speech,” responded the TPUSA member, adding that she would inform UCR officials about his destruction of property.

“Okay, please do,” retorted the vandal as he walked away.

The unnamed leftist had destroyed one of TPUSA’s pro-Second Amendment sign, which simply read, “I’m Pro-Choice. Pick Your Gun,” alongside an image displaying three different types of firearms.

“This is the left,” said Kirk on Tuesday. “Angry. Violent. Intolerant. This leftist at @UCRiverside destroyed a @TPUSA sign promoting the Constitution.”

A TPUSA member noted that UCR campus police had been helpful after she filed a police report regarding the incident.

“The Second Amendment is not going anywhere, and neither are we,” said UCR TPUSA chapter vice president Noah Swift to Breitbart News. “Smashed signs or not, we will fight for everyone’s right to the First and Second Amendments.”

