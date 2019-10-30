Did you enjoy summer a little too much and gain a few extra pounds from the many cookouts? If you are looking for some help to lose some extra belly fat, we have a solution: sweat bands. Sweat bands help you turn up the intensity on workouts and makes cutting excess weight that much easier. Here are three sweat bands we found to help you get the most out of your exercise.

This waist trimmer is rated 4.6 out of 5 by over 5,000 people. It is designed to increase the effectiveness of your exercise. You can wear the sweat band during any physical activity such as house chores or running errands to the grocery store or around town. This sweat band ranges from $17.00-$48.50. It comes with a Sweet Sweat gel to increase thermogenic activity during exercise. And if you are allergic to latex, no worries this band is latex-free and effective based on the many people to use it and see great results.

Customers have raved about this waist-slimming product. One has said, “I always feel less bloated after a gym session, and i see my tummy going down each time. The key is to stay hydrated every day, whether you are going to use it that day or not. Then the weight and inches lost isn’t just water weight, it’s true results. It can be a short-lived solution to fit into that dress, or it can be an effective weight loss solution to shed inches and pounds and keep it off. It just depends on how much work you want to put in. It won’t do the work itself. Consistency is key”! If you want to lose weight effectively, this waist trimmer is for you!

This product is rated 4.o out of 5 by almost 3,500 people. The Perfotek Waist Trimmer like most others is uni-sex and provides great results for only $13.99 on size fits most. This band helps with back support during exercise, helping you keep great posture. The plus is that it is also light weight and comfortable to wear. There is no need to worry about if this will fit you or not, as it is one size fits most. This band does not come with a sweat gel, however, Amazon makes some suggestions to increase sweat during exercise.

Those who have purchased this product have left lovely reviews. One has stated, “I am losing weight for vacation, and wanted to add something to my workout routines to give it that boost. When I say that the “sauna” effect is real, please listen. When this comes off, I am dripping in more sweat than normal, and I can feel the shrinking effect.” Another has said, “one of the things I’ve been doing research on is wearing corsets to help with the pain but I didn’t feel right jumping back in to my steel boned corsets without some prep and exercise but I want to get back to wearing it regularly. In steps this amazing wrap, it’s helping me transition and get back into routine just by wearing it when I exercise. It also is helping to soothe my back pain and helps with post workout soreness. But my favorite thing by far is the sauna effect.”

This useful waist trimmer is rated 4.5 out of 5 by almost 1,500 people. The Active Gear Waist Trimmer also provides lower back and abdomen support during weight lifting and cardio exercises. It also helps with circulation in the body. the only down side only comes in two sizes medium and large. The Active Gear Waist Trimmer costs $19.97. This belt comes in two sizes: medium and large. The neoprene material this trimmer is made out of is designed to repel moisture while reducing odor. If you’re not completely satisfied with this product, AG ActiveGear will refund you, no questions asked.

Purchasers have gushed about this product’s consistency and reliability. One customer has claimed, “the product all around is great. I’ve had issues with keeping belts in place and from rolling in the past, but this belt stays tight and doesnt roll. It’s mainly due to the extended velcro patch, and that it can stick to anywhere on the outside of the belt. Old belts I’ve had only had a few areas where the velcro would stick, and only had about a 2″ wide velcro strap that ran vertically on the inside. It would easily come apart when doing different core exercises which was very annoying. Not this belt. Also, it is very easy to clean/wipe down. Very satisfied, and the fact that they come with a lifetime warranty is a huge bonus. I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a Waist Belt”. Another has stated, “This waist trimmer is like none I’ve owned before and I love it! The inside material stays in place when you put it around your waist and it really does increase how much you sweat in that area”. If you want to lose weight consistently, this is the waist trimmer for you!

All three on the waist trimmers mentioned above are great depending on what you are looking for and the amount of money you are looking to spend. Just remember when using a sweat band you are loosing excess water weight, which is a quick fix, therefore, you need to be consistent with use and physical activity to see progress. In addition, if you do not think these waist trimmers are effective during your weight loss, you can get a refund from the respective companies.

