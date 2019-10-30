A Wisconsin firm has recalled 4,000 pounds of beef over metal contamination concerns, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The agency’s food inspection department said that 4,218 pounds of frozen beef patties will be recalled by OSI Industries LLC, based in Atkinson, Wisconsin.

The ready-to-eat patties were produced on Aug. 10, 2019.

The affected products are 38-pound bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with a lot code of 22219.

“The products subject to recall bear [the] establishment number ‘EST. 1300′ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin,” the notice stated, noting that the contamination was found during “further processing activities at another federal establishment.”

To date, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” officials said.

According to the notice, the USDA said officials are concerned that the beef patties might be still in consumers’ freezers. They should be thrown in the trash or returned to the place of purchase.

Walmart Meat Recall

At least 6,444 pounds of Walmart frozen meat were recalled over possible salmonella contamination, the chain said.

George’s Prepared Foods, which produces Walmart’s Great Value frozen and fully cooked meat, said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the products were meant to be disposed of.

A small group of the products tested positive for salmonella, but they were accidentally shipped to locations across the United States.

The recall encompasses pork sausage patties and turkey sausage patties.

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/16/19

Lot code: 1091971894

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/24/19

Lot code: 1171971897

Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 35.6-oz

Use-by dates: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19

Lot code: 1271972894 and 1291972894

The numbers “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” are printed on the recalled products’ packaging.

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified [the department of agriculture] that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce,” according to the news release.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of health problems related to the consumption of the meat products.