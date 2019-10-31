China’s influence was on full display Tuesday as 23 member nations of the United Nations signed on to a statement from the United Kingdom condemning the communist country’s human rights abuses – only to have 54 other nations praise China’s human rights.

The stunning turnout occurred after U.K. Ambassador Karen Pierce introduced a statement that condemned China for “detention; efforts to restrict cultural and religious practices; mass surveillance disproportionately targeting ethnic Uighurs; and other human rights violations and abuses.”

“We call on the Chinese government to uphold its national laws and international obligations and commitments to respect human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, in Xinjiang and across China,” the statement continued.

Radio Free Asia reported that the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan and others backed the statement.

But after Pierce’s statement gained support, 54 other member nations gave their support to a statement from Belarus Ambassador Valentin Rybakov that praised China’s record on human rights.

“Now safety and security have returned to Xinjiang and fundamental human rights of people of all ethnic groups there are safeguarded,” Rybakov said, as reported by The Intercept.

“We commend China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights.”

The 54 nations that signed off on Rybakov’s statement included Egypt, Russia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Pakistan.

As RFA reported, many of the countries that supported China “have been on the receiving end of human rights criticism, including Russia, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

A few months ago, a similar situation took place at the U.N. when 22 countries on the U.N. Human Rights Council wrote a letter condemning China’s human rights abuses. At the time, ambassadors from 37 other nations wrote a follow-up letter in support of China. As The Daily Wire previously reported, China has given enough money to countries in the Middle East that even they signed onto the letter praising China, even though the communist nation’s human rights abuses largely involve Muslim minority groups.

China has more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim-minorities imprisoned in internment camps. China for years denied the camps existed, but have recently admitted they existed but claimed they were educational facilities where families could learn new skills. The camps are marketed as ways to cut down on Islamic terrorism in the country. Those who have survived the camps have said inmates are routinely sexually abused, tortured, and even experimented on.

Anyone who even dares speak out about the camps inevitably gets detained. Himit Qri, police chief of Ucha township in Kuchar County, was detained after he criticized the camps at an event. He also suggested “many people died” at one of the camps. A later report suggested at least 150 people had been killed at just one of the four detention centers in Kuchar County in past six months.

The situation at the U.N. highlights the international body’s problems. Israel, the only Democratic nation in the Middle East, has more statements of condemnation than Russia, China, or North Korea.