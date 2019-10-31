(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The daughter of a former Democratic state lawmaker in Maryland is accused of taking money from her mother’s campaign for personal use.

Anitra Edmond, who served as the campaign treasurer for her mother, former Maryland delegate Tawanna Gaines, was charged with federal wire fraud on Monday. The charge comes less than two weeks after Gaines pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Gaines, 67, resigned from the House of Delegates earlier this month after she was accused of misusing campaign funds. She had served in the House of Delegates since 2001.

