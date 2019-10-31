We’d all like to have a brighter smile, but between our diet, coffee consumption, and sheer lack of time to floss and brush, there’s a lot of factors keeping us from getting that A-list celebrity grin. Of course, you could always swing by the dentist for an in-office whitening treatment, but you better be prepared to drop a hefty chunk of change.

For those of us who want a whiter smile on a budget that won’t break the bank, consider these gadgets designed to give your pearly whites the TLC they deserve without you having to leave the house.

Aquasonic PRO Toothbrush with 6 ProFlex Brush Heads, Wireless Charging Glass & Case

At 40,000 vibrations per minute (100x more powerful than a manual toothbrush), the Aquasonic PRO is the perfect choice for those of us looking to blast away all the plaque and tartar that dims your smile. But that’s not the only thing going for this kit. With the brush’s built-in vibration timer, you can gently cleanse each corner of your mouth according to ADA regulations. The clean, soft, whiten, and massage modes make lightening up your teeth even more hassle-free. Plus, when your brush head starts to wear out, you can easily switch it out with one of the six included replacements. It’s on sale here for only $54.99.

Charcoal Pro Whitening Bundle

Of course, solid brushing is only one step on the road to a whiter smile. Using the power of charcoal, this kit can whiten your smile up to 14 shades brighter. The medical-grade gel is specially formulated to prevent tooth and gum sensitivity (a common side effect of teeth whitening products), and the included whitening powder is made from 100% organic ingredients. In addition to providing cosmetic results, the charcoal infusion also detoxifies your mouth and removes plaque. Get it here for only $29 today.

Elements Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Charger Base (Charcoal)

Consider this: what good is it to brush your teeth every day, if you’re using the same old dirty brush head every time? That’s why this Elements Sonic Toothbrush set exists. Featuring an innovative UV charging base, this set blasts away all the nasties that linger on your brush after each use. That way, you can confidently clean up your teeth with a sanitary brush every time. And, make no mistake, the brush is just as advanced as the base, with a whopping 40,000 brush strokes per minute, auto timer, multiple cleaning modes. Find it here for only $69.95.

NUOVAWHITE True Teeth Whitening System For Two

You can see whiter teeth after just one session with the NUOVAWHITE True Whitening System. This kit delivers the same teeth-whitening quality as 20-25 visits to the dentist but can be done in the comfort of your own home. The FDA-compliant hydrogen peroxide whitening syringes are safe for even the most sensitive teeth and each custom tray conforms to the crevices of your mouth for extra comfort. Really, if comfort is a major concern for you while you whiten, this kit is the logical choice. Plus, it comes with enough equipment for two, so you can share with a friend! You can get it here for only $24.

Bianco Smile Teeth Whitening Gel Pen

If life’s too busy to even spend a few minutes whitening in the bathroom, the Bianco Smile Gel Pen is probably more your speed. Just pack the pen in your purse or backpack for a gleaming smile on the go. The pen uses the highest legal-grade gel available on the market today for the whitest smile possible in a pinch. Just twist open the pen and paint the gel onto each tooth. The gel is thick enough to avoid dripping and reaches deep into crevices, and you can drink hot or cold drinks immediately after treatment with zero sensitivity—something few whitening products can boast about. It’s on sale for $15.99 right here.

Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser

Flossing is a key part of maintaining a clean and healthy smile, but it’s also a huge pain (literally). This water flosser is much easier to use and cleans your teeth five times more than traditional flossing. Plaque, tartar, and food in hard to reach places will be blasted away with the focused water jets, and you can choose from three different cleaning modes depending on the shape of your teeth. The flosser is perfect to use on a daily basis and is especially suited for those of us with braces, crowns, or bridges. You can get it here for $69.95.

Prices subject to change.