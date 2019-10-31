We’re not going to sugarcoat it. The world is a dangerous place, but you’re not powerless when it comes to protecting yourself. Whether you’re looking for a camera to keep tabs on your home when you’re out and about or a dash cam to give your kids an extra pair of eyes when they’re on the road, we’ve scoured the web for essential products that will give you that extra security and peace of mind you need. Read on for details:

HD Mask Kuro USB Spy Camera

Designed to look like your run-of-the-mill wall charger, the HD Mask Kuro USB Spy Camera falls on the more discreet end of at-home surveillance gear. Its ubiquitous look lets it easily blend in with the rest of your electronics, and the USB charging port is completely functional. It comes with a free, dedicated app that lets you to monitor and control your camera from anywhere, in real-time via your smartphone, and since it’s plugged directly into the wall, you won’t have to worry about changing out batteries. You can find it here for $74.99.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

While not nearly as inconspicuous as the Kuro, this 1080p camera from iPM excels at giving you the perfect viewing angle from anywhere in your home. Using the camera’s companion app, you can watch live footage and directly adjust the viewing angle up to 360° right from your smartphone. 1080p resolution means you’ll get a crystal clear image of your space when you connect, and it evens comes with night vision so you can keep tabs when the lights are out. It’s available for $44.99 here.

Gryphon: The Ultimate Secure Router & 18-mo Free Advance Network Protection

You might not think much about your home router, but it’s actually one of the most important household items to secure in 2019. With just a few lines of code, hackers can break into your network, tap into your home’s devices, and spy on you without you even knowing. The Gryphon router gives you an extra layer of protection by using Intelligent Intrusion Detection to notify you when devices start acting suspicious in your network. Plus, it also comes with 18 months of Advance Network Protection, which includes device vulnerability scanning, ad blocking tech and more, absolutely free. It’s available here for $229.99 today.

The Exclusive Veho Cave Smart Home Starter Kit & Camera Bundle

If all this talk of spy cameras and routers is making your head spin, you might be better off with a more comprehensive security solution. This Veho Cave Smart Home Starter Kit & Camera Bundle sets you up with a smart hub, multiple sensors, and even an IP camera to secure your home when you’re not there. But, what makes this kit really stand out is how easily it adapts to your needs. After all, with new security threats emerging each day, doesn’t it make sense to protect yourself with a kit that changes with them? The Cave’s dedicated app and modular design allows for quick and easy expansion so you can shore up your protection as your needs change. It’s just $249.95 here today.

Smoke Detector HD Spy Camera

If that USB spy camera piqued your interest, but you don’t have any outlets with decent viewing angles, then this Smoke Detector HD Spy Camera is a solid alternative. This camera is cleverly disguised as a typical smoke detector, so you can mount it anywhere on your ceiling for the perfect viewing angle. It’s motion-activated and streams HD footage to your phone, so you can get a clear picture of what’s going on in your space. You can get it here for only $25 today.

Sinji Wide Angle Smart WiFi Camera

The Sinji Wide Angle Smart WiFi Camera is more than just an extra pair of eyes in your home. This compact security camera comes with two-way audio via the companion app, so you can talk to anyone you’re viewing. Whether you’re checking in with your kids at home or politely notifying a burglar that you’ve called the police, the Sinji Wide Angle Smart WiFi Camera adds another dimension to your home security setup. You can get it for $59.99 right now here.

Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

This last one isn’t necessarily for your home, but it delivers peace of mind nonetheless. Ask anyone who’s ever been in a car accident and chances are they’ll tell you how handy it would have been to have a second pair of eyes to vouch for them when dealing with the fallout afterwards. The Black Box 1080p Dash Cam comes equipped with a wide-angle lens to capture every detail when you’re on the road, so if anything goes awry, you have it crystal clear and documented. You can get it now for $39.99 here.