Actor Mickey Rourke (of “The Wrestler” fame) continued his vile attack against Donald Trump by promising, in the name of his now-deceased brother, to give the president a “left hook from hell.”

Speaking with TooFab, Rourke referred to President Trump as a “lying c***sucker” for an incident they had many years ago in which he sued Rourke and Tupac Shakur after they allegedly trashed one of his hotel suites in the mid-1990s.

“That piece of s**t that’s sitting in the White House, that p***y, that lying c***sucker. That no-good f***ing two-faced f***ing piece of s**t,” said Rourke, as reported by Fox News. “He said some really nasty things about the two of us. And you know what? It’s personal. There’s gonna be a day where he ain’t president, and we’re gonna bump into each other. And you’re gonna feel me.”

Rourke, a former boxer, said he would hit Trump with a “left hook from hell” and directly addressed Trump.

“What goes up, goes down, and when it goes down like a motherf***er,” he said. “That’s the life we live in. You hear me? You’re going to feel me. What you said about the two of us … You’re gonna feel me. On my brother, you’re going to feel me.”

This vile, profane-laced assault on President Trump is nothing new for Mickey Rourke and goes back to Trump’s election to the White House. In April 2016, he told TMZ that Trump can suck his “f***ing d***.”

“I just want to say — the biggest scumbag on the planet is that maggot with an ‘f’ in front of it, Donald Trump,” he said.“F*** him, f*** the horse he rode in on. I think his wife is one of the biggest golddiggers around. I know, I used to go out with a golddigger. I mean, how could you sleep next to that flabby, fat piece of s*** and get your rocks off? Motherf***er’s gotta have millions sticking out of his a**hole, I mean, you’ve gotta go to bed with that every night? You’ve gotta be a golddigger.”

“Donald Trump can go f*** himself, His wife said, ‘Oh, he’s a tough guy.’ He’s not a tough guy, he’s a bully and a b***h and he can suck my f***ing d***. I’ll meet him in a hotel room any motherf***ing day of the week and give him a Louisville slugger. Kiss my motherf***ing ass, you b***h punk c***sucker,” he continued.

However, Mickey Rourke’s hatred of President Trump goes beyond the personal and into the political, such as when he blasted Trump for enforcing immigration laws and referred to Trump as “f***ot.”

“This is a country founded by immigrants, Chinese, Irish, Italian, Puertorican [sic], Cuban … but what’s going on now with that f***ot and his administration in the White House separating thousand of children from their families, most especially very young children five years and younger, children which is still breastfeeding, now it’s a big mess,” Rourke wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Family can’t find their children and it’s a really big mess,” Rourke continued. “It’s not right what this garbage can sitting in a White House is doing to the children and their families. Not everyone who crosses the border illegally is a killer or a drug dealer.”