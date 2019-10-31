Actress and far-left activist Alyssa Milano will co-host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden next month in a bid to reassert his lead following a significant slump in the polls.

Biden, who was once seen as the clear frontrunner, has seen his support drop significantly in recent weeks, amid widespread media coverage about his alleged involvement with his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

According to Variety, Milano will seek to help revive his campaign with a fundraiser in Los Angeles next month, which will take place at the home of Lanette Phillips and Rick Lynch. Lynch is a partner at entertainment marketing firm BLT Communications. His wife Lanette is a music video producer.

“I’ve known Biden for many years and I believe in his policies,” Phillips said. “We need to bring our parties together and work together, and he’s proven to be able to do that very successfully.

Tickets to the event cost $500, while those who contribute $2,800 will get the privilege of having their photo taken with the 76-year-old former Vice President.

Milano is one of a number of other co-hosts, including fellow Hollywood power players Paul Vizcaino, Robyn Shreiber, Lindsay Wineberg, and Jeremy Wineberg.

Despite contributing to other candidates, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Milano appears to be backing Biden, declaring him the “key to beating Trump.” Earlier this year, she said she was “proud to call Joe Biden a friend” and supported him against allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend,” the 46-year-old said at the time. “He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them.”

Having once polled at 41 percent, Biden’s support has now dropped to 26.7 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average. However, he still retains a sizeable lead over fellow candidates, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders polling at 21.3 and 16.8 percent respectively.

