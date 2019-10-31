New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had a quick response to news President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE switched his permanent residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla.: “Good riddance.”

“Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo tweeted.

“He’s all yours, Florida.”

Both the president and Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral Gaetz responds after #MattGaetzIsATool trends on Twitter: ‘I kinda like it’ Why Melania Trump is poised to have a great legacy as first lady MORE last month filed a “declaration of domicile” saying their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach will be their permanent residence, according to The New York Times.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” reads the document that Trump filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

A person close to the president told The Times that Trump’s decision to change his primary residence was largely for tax purposes. The person also cited Trump’s frustration with the Manhattan district attorney’s lawsuit seeking his tax returns.

Trump and Cuomo are longtime adversaries, with the president repeatedly going after the governor over the state’s investigations into his business and finances.

“It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime,” he tweeted in July.

