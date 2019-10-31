Andrew Pollack is using speaking engagements and video opportunities to tell audiences that guns do not cause school shootings, leftist policies do.

Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was killed in the February 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

During a TPUSA video, Pollack stressed that the right response to school shootings is “to arrest criminals, not ban guns.”

He noted that people who call for more background checks either ignore or do not know that the Parkland attacker passed a background check to get the gun he used. Pollack said the big problem is that school districts are crippled by leftist policies that prevent them from recognizing and/or reporting criminality among certain students.

Pollack said these “politically correct policies to decrease juvenile arrests” spare individuals with criminal tendencies from compiling a record, thereby leaving a clean history with which they pass a background check when they attempt to buy a gun.

[embedded content]

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.