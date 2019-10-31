A lawyer for Sheriff Joe Arpaio, known during his decades in law enforcement in Maricopa County, Arizona, as “America’s toughest sheriff,” says he’ll be seeking to amend a lawsuit against CNN, Rolling Stone, the Huffington Post and others after the judge cited a lack of “specificity” in its allegations about “malice.”

Arpaio sued a list of defendants for falsely calling him a “felon” in their reports.

The case was brought to federal court in Washington by Larry Klayman, founder of Freedom Watch and a former federal prosecutor.

Named as defendants in the complaint are CNN President Jeff Zucker, show host Chris Cuomo, Rolling Stone magazine and the Huffington Post.

The case was before Judge Royce C. Lamberth, who “admits that the defendants published false statements that harmed Arpaio,” Klayman explained in a statement to WND.

But the judge “erroneously” found Arpaio did not plead “actual malice with enough specificity.”

“Nothing in this opinion should be understood to be an endorsement of defendants’ errors. The court is especially bothered by the conduct of Rolling Stone and the HuffPost defendants, whose errors were not even substantially true. The media is entrusted with the important responsibility of reporting on issues of great public importance so that the American people can make informed decisions at the ballot box and elsewhere,” the judge wrote.

“Mistakes, honest ones or otherwise, often cause much harm to public figures like Mr. Arpaio and diminish voters’ abilities to impartially weigh the issues that affect them. Later corrections or even apologies of untruths rarely correct the original harm caused,” he said.

Klayman responded, “Judge Lamberth is one of the few courageous and intellectually honest judges on the federal bench today. I am reasonably certain, based on the law, that he will allow Sheriff Arpaio to amend the complaint, in order that this case can move forward to discovery and a jury trial. Indeed, leave to amend, under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, is to be freely granted, particularly when justice so requires. Judge Lamberth’s ruling acknowledges this injustice.”

Klayman said he was in the process of requesting permission to amend the case against CNN, Chris Cuomo, CNN CEO Jeff Zucker, Rolling Stone and the Huffington Post.

The complaint notes those “sophisticated news organizations knew or had reason to know that Sheriff Arpaio is not a convicted felon, but was wrongfully found liable for a simple misdemeanor by a Clinton appointed judge who denied the sheriff a jury trial.”

Even that count then was pardoned by President Trump.

“Thus, defendants acted with actual malice and a reckless disregard for the truth, at minimum, in defaming ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff,'” Klayman said.

The Washington Times reported the Huffington Post claimed he was “sent to prison” for a conviction.

The Times reported Rolling Stone “silently” corrected a web story with the wrong information. CNN’s broadcast by Cuomo charged that Arpaio was a “convicted felon.”

Arpaio ‘s misdemeanor, which was pardoned by President Trump, was the result of a long running battle with activists who wanted to rein in Arpaio’s law enforcement, especially regarding illegal aliens. Judges instructed him how to enforce various laws, and one concluded the sheriff was in contempt for not following the instructions.

However, the misdemeanor conclusion was not final, and Arpaio was appealing it when he was pardoned.

Arpaio served in the U.S. military, and following his discharge in 1953 was part of the team that later became the Drug Enforcement Administration. He was elected sheriff in Maricopa County, where he served for about 25 years.