Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took a shot at Joe Biden over his failure to garner significant campaign funds, and his resultant flip flop on super PAC money.

Sanders made the comments to reporters in New Hampshire on Thursday.

“If my memory is correct Joe Biden once said, and I’m paraphrasing, is that you gotta be careful about people who have super PACs, and whom they will end up being responsible to,” Sanders told reporters.

“And in this campaign, Joe, as I understand it, has not done particularly well at getting a lot of donations from working class people,” he added.

Many have noted that although Biden has been the front-runner in most polls for the Democratic presidential nomination, his fundraising efforts have fallen short of what is expected from the top candidate.

After deriding the deleterious effect of super PAC money, it was reported that Biden’s campaign was being aided by an ally running a super PAC

Biden was excoriated for trying to justify his flip flop on super PAC money by pretending that he had no say in how others support his presidential campaign.

CNN’s John King called him out in a scathing fact check, and his panel agreed with the assessment.

