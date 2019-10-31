Former President Bill Clinton told Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that he had a “real struggle” completing her regular exercise workout, according to The Washington Post.

Clinton’s comments came during an interview conducted with him, his wife Hillary, and Ginsburg at Georgetown University on Wednesday night.

Hillary Clinton said she had given her husband a copy of a book written by Ginsburg’s trainer Bryant Johnson, the newspaper noted.

“It was a real problem” completing the “RBG workout,” Bill Clinton told the 86-year-old Ginsburg. “It was a real struggle.”

Hillary Clinton noted that she had also completed the workout, “but without cameras” to record the event.

Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg for the high court post in 1993.