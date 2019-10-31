Bill Clinton, in what appeared to be an off-hand remark during an event Wednesday, added a bit more fuel to speculation about whether Hillary Clinton would consider running for president again, according to The Daily Wire.

As the Democratic primary goes on and some Democrats privately express concern about the quality of the current field of candidates, the Clinton family doesn’t seem to have totally closed the door on future political ambitions for Hillary.

“She may or may not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for president again,” Bill Clinton said, gesturing toward Hillary as he spoke during an event at Georgetown Law School that also included Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It’s unclear whether Hillary Clinton is truly considering another presidential campaign, or whether she is just allowing speculation to circulate in order to court positive media attention from Democrats and voters who fear candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) aren’t strong enough to beat President Donald Trump.

Clinton has made some conspicuous remarks in recent weeks that have kept the question of her 2020 intentions top of mind. She tweeted “Don’t tempt me” in response to a tweet by Trump about her entering the Democratic primary, and she has publicly said she can “beat him again” in an interview. She’s also sparked a public feud with 2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

Being more realistic, however, it appears unlikely that the party establishment would throw its support behind her like it did leading into 2016, when she was anointed as the presumptive nominee very early, only to fail in the general election.

“The field is somewhat set,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said about a potential Clinton comeback. “I think we need to move forward.”