Pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, reminiscing about her life in an interview with The Guardian, said she found former President Bill Clinton has “charisma” and “lights up the room with his energy” while when she met Donald Trump in the past he was “all over me like ugly on an ape,” adding, “I thought he was kind of repulsive.”

Simon said of Clinton, “When he’s interested in a subject and he’s talking about it to a woman, there’s a different energy that comes across. He has ‘the glint’ and he can’t help himself. It’s charisma. His face changes. He doesn’t look the same. His energy comes through the expressions of his mouth and his eyes. He lights up a room with his energy.”

Simon mourned the fact that the revelations of the #MeToo movement had relegated Bill Clinton to the sidelines, saying, “That’s so sad because, to me, he’s a tremendous asset and he’s such a charismatic and brilliant, brilliant man, and whatever lesson he had to learn, he learned it. It was of a particular time where there was a hairline of a difference between then and now. He didn’t do himself proud, but that’s passed, that’s over with, and now let his brilliance shine through.”

Simon recalled meeting Trump at a a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late prime minister of Pakistan. She recalled:

When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries. Trump wasn’t paying any attention to me at all. Why would he? Benazir Bhutto summoned me and asked me to go into the bedroom with her and so I went and we sat on the bed and she held my hands and said: “I just love your music.” We talked about different songs that were her favorites and it maybe lasted three minutes. When I went out of the bedroom, obviously I had all of a sudden become important through the eyes of Donald Trump. So he was very anxious to meet me and invited me to Mar-a-Lago and was all over me like ugly on an ape.

Simon said she rejected Trump’s supposed advances, adding “because I thought he was kind of repulsive.”

Speaking of her hit “You’re So Vain” and applying it to Trump, Simon opined, “He is so vain, that’s for sure, and not in the best possible way. He doesn’t bring humor to the word. In the song, hopefully, the person could wink at himself in the mirror because he got the joke. I don’t think there’s much interest outside himself. What will happen with a narcissist is that they’re interested in themselves and anything that’s an extension of themselves, perhaps their children, but he’s not interested in the philosophy of great thinkers. I suspect.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon consented for her song “You’re So Vain” to be used for the first time for a political ad. The ad even started with the caption, “For the first time ever, Carly Simon is allowing the use of her song ‘You’re So Vain’ for political purposes.”

