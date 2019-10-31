Musician Charli XCX defended her fans and criticized “fake wokeness” in a Twitter rant Wednesday.

Charli claimed her fans were not being “abusive” by bringing odd items to her meet and greets to sign, according to a report published by Page Six.

A NOTE ON “2019 FAKE WOKENESS” AND MEET AND GREETS. THANKS FOR READING. pic.twitter.com/Gou5F5jevo — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 30, 2019

“These articles that have been popping up about my meet and greets suggesting that fans are taking advantage/being abusive/using me for ‘online clout’ because of certain items that have been brought along to meet and greets are just so ridiculous and pretentious,” Charli wrote.

“It’s all wrapped up in this brand of ‘2019 fake wokeness‘ that I cannot stand: it does more harm than good and just encourages people to attack and harass one another online,” she added. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of ‘Cancel Culture’ In Vogue Interview)

She ended the statement by saying she was thankful for the fans that had come to her defense, but said it was “unwarranted.”

“To fans who have rushed to my defense because of certain things that have happened at recent meet and greets- you are very sweet, but your concern is unwarranted,” she wrote. “I haven’t commented on the more recent, possibly controversial goings on at meet and greets because these moments are not the ones I take away from spending time with my fans.”