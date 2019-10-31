On Wednesday, Christine Blasey Ford accepted an empowerment award from the YWCA Silicon Valley for apparently accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 of decades-old, uncorroborated sexual misconduct.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this award,” Blasey Ford said while accepting the award, according to The Hill. “It’s funny. I was inspired by Anita Hill when I was deciding whether to testify, but it didn’t occur to me at the time that I would be inspiring anyone else.”

“I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen,” the accuser said of testifying against Kavanaugh, adding, “anyone in my position would do the same thing.”

“When my family was forced out of our home last year, we had resources and we had friends who made sure that we had safe places to go and stay,” Blasey Ford claimed. “So many women do not. So many women do not have the privilege that my professional position afforded me. It is much harder for them to speak up. But women in the Silicon Valley have you.”

In a letter penned last year to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the California professor accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a house party in the early 1980s, though she was unable to specify exactly where or when the alleged incident took place. The dubious claim remained uncorroborated during the hearing; the alleged witnesses she named denied any knowledge of the party or outright refuted the accusation. Ultimately, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee found that there was “no evidence to substantiate any of the claims.”

“In neither the committee’s investigation nor in the supplemental background investigation conducted by the FBI was there ANY evidence to substantiate or corroborate any of the allegations,” the Committee said.

In March, Blasey Ford was named Person of the Year by an anti-sexual assault group called Raliance, Newsweek reported.

She was also tapped by Sports Illustrated in December to present the magazine’s Inspiration of the Year Award.

In her first public statement since September, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford presents Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander https://t.co/2lBOB9nVDk pic.twitter.com/AjRYVYfOmS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2018

Weeks after the hearing, Blasey Ford finally closed out at least one GoFundMe account set up in her name, cashing in on over $647,000. “The funds you have sent through GoFundMe have been a godsend. Your donations have allowed us to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves against frightening threats, including physical protection and security for me and my family, and to enhance the security for our home.” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We used your generous contributions to pay for a security service, which began on September 19 and has recently begun to taper off; a home security system; housing and security costs incurred in Washington DC, and local housing for part of the time we have been displaced. Part of the time we have been able to stay with our security team in a residence generously loaned to us.” As noted by The Daily Wire in September 2019, Debra Katz, Blasey Ford’s attorney, told an audience at the University of Baltimore’s Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April that her client was politically motivated to testify against Kavanaugh. According to Katz, Blasey Ford, whose social media was notably scrubbed before testimony, was concerned about Kavanaugh’s stance on abortion and how it might impact Roe v. Wade.

