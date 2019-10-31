Nine Cuban democratic socialists wrote a blistering open letter condemning American democratic socialists such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), blasting the Democratic Socialists of America, a group both women belong to, for their support of Cuba’s Communist government. The nine Cubans writing the letter stated that the American democratic socialists either did “not know the Cuban reality or they are not socialist or democratic,” calling them “poorly-informed.”

The Blaze reported of the letter, in which the nine Cubans wrote:

The support for Castroism revealed in resolution 62 of the recent Convention of the Democratic Socialists of the United States, held in Atlanta, Georgia, can only be explained by two reasons: either the American Socialist Democrats do not know the Cuban reality or they are not socialist or democratic.

Resolution 62 of the DSA stated:

Be it resolved, the DSA formally declares itself in solidarity with the Cuban socialist struggle. The DSA unequivocally condemns the economic blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and its allies, the American military presence in Guantanamo Bay, and any sanctions and actions that would undermine the self-determination of the Cuban people. Be it further resolved, the DSA will move to join the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), an American progressive organization dedicated to opposing acts of imperialist aggression against the Republic of Cuba. Be it finally resolved, within thirty days after passing, the DSA will submit its application for full membership to the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), and will take active measures to pursue full membership status.”

The open letter continued its attack:

You have been in solidarity with a regime maintained by force of arms, murder, imprisonment, repression and compulsory exile of the opponents, which has not held free and democratic elections for more than 60 years, which systematically violates massive and blatantly the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Cuban people and is sustained by the repression and monopoly of the economy, information, education and public health. They have supported a regime that appropriated by force all lands, industries, factories and large, medium and small companies, private or associated and made them the property of a bureaucratic state, which exploits the Cuban workers in slavery and It blocks the economic development of the country, of independent companies of the state of all sizes, whether private or cooperative and the welfare of Cubans. A regime with these characteristics cannot be considered democratic or socialist. The Cuban independence apostle, José Martí, envisioned in his article the Future Slavery, the Cuban reality of today, where the all-powerful state and every decision maker would exploit the Cuban workers as if they were slaves, without rights and dependent on the gifts of a totalitarian government. In Cuba there is a system of modern slavery, undemocratic, Stalinist. Is that the social justice that the democratic socialists of the United States claim for that brother town? Whoever stands in solidarity with that regime does not know him, does not know what is happening in Cuba or is as imposter as Castroism. Several Cuban democratic socialists, who have been facing the anti-popular, totalitarian and anti-socialist policies of Castroism for decades, for which some of us have suffered repression and exile, we reject any kind of solidarity with the Castro regime and we do not share the defense of it carried out in that convention for supposed or poorly informed American democratic socialists.

The Blaze wrote that in 2018 National DSA Director Maria Svart “openly called for an elimination of private property and nationalizing (government ownership) of major industries.” The Blaze noted, “Ocasio-Cortez’s recent call for ‘public ownership’ of private property during a rally announcing her endorsement for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).”