Sgt. Michael Smith was one of the police officers killed in the deadly ambush attacks on July 7, 2016, in downtown Dallas that left four other officers dead and nine others wounded. He left behind a teenage daughter named Victoria and a widow named Heidi.

Victoria is now a senior and a competitive volleyball player at R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas. She has committed to playing collegiate ball at Austin College.

But on senior night Tuesday, Victoria’s father couldn’t be in the stands cheering at his daughter’s final home game. So his fellow Dallas Police Department officers stepped up — in a big way.

According to KTVT-TV, more than 60 Dallas police officers showed up to Victoria’s game — most of them in uniform — and gave Victoria a thunderous round of applause as she was recognized before the game.

Victoria’s mom, Heidi, says that volleyball is “one thing that lets her keep going and it is something that her dad was very involved with.” Heidi says that Michael “would be proud” of the support offered by his fellow officers to his daughter in his absence.

“It’s huge. They’ve all been really wonderful,” she added.

One of the officers in attendance, Marcie St. John, explained the show of support by saying, “This is just another way to let them know that ‘hey, we’re still here. We’re not going anywhere.’ “

Several officers said they plan to attend games at Austin College to continue to show support for Victoria in her collegiate career.

Sgt. Smith was a former U.S. Army Ranger who had been with the department for over 25 years at the time of his untimely death.