On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that public hearings on impeachment will start “probably in about a week or two.”

Cohen said that he thinks the Judiciary Committee will start getting material from the Intelligence Committee “certainly, before Thanksgiving. I suspect maybe the second week of November. There’s no cut timeline. But they’re going to start to go into public hearings, probably in about a week or two. And I think they’ll be turning information over to the Judiciary Committee to look at, to analyze, and to synthesize.”

