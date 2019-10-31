A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by author and investigative reporter Jerome Corsi against former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Corsi’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, told WND he will appeal Judge Ellen Huvelle’s ruling in the D.C. District Court.

“Judge Huvelle’s ruling was largely politically influenced and sadly comes as no surprise. In today’s world, the elite establishment club in Washington, D.C., are ‘protected species,’ who are above the law,” Klayman wrote in an email.

Corsi claims Mueller threatened to indict him and put him in federal prison for the rest of his life if he didn’t testify to a grand jury of being a liaison between onetime Trump acquaintance Roger Stone and WikiLeaks.

Klayman said “it is a dangerous situation when the judiciary provides cover for the elite and powerful.”

“We saw the same thing in the years leading up July 4, 1776,” he said. “This erroneous decision will be appealed.”

In ruled the complaint failed to establish a valid case against Mueller and intelligence and law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Huvelle, appointed by Bill Clinton, rejected claims of illegal surveillance, leaked grand jury information and constitutional violations.

Corsi previously revealed he was subpoenaed to provide his computers, laptops, backup devices to Mueller’s prosecutors. He said in an interview with Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House that “from the beginning they treated me like a criminal.”

He said prosecutors suspected he had communicated with WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, whose website published emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.

He explained the tactics of the Mueller team: “You come in through the garage, you have to go in and give them in this safe room your laptops, all your electronic devices, your computer, everything, and they bring you up to this internal conference room, with no windows, no clock … to sit across from three of the prosecutors on Mueller’s team, and six to nine FBI, and they start grilling you for hour after hour, and if you forget some emails, or if you state something different from something they have from a phone call three years ago which you didn’t remember, all the prosecutors stand up, the FBI, they stomp out of the room, they call your attorney into the next room, they say they’re going to put you in prison for the rest of your life.”

The report said he underwent some 40 hours of such activity.

Corsi said he subsequently refused a plea deal prosecutors demanded, and they were “furious.”

He has charged that the justice system was “weaponized” and “very heavily politicized” under the Obama administration.

The case also alleges violations of the Fourth Amendment, the USA Freedom Act, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, grand jury secrecy laws under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, and “tortious interference with business relations and defamation.”

Corsi has written two New York Times best-selling books among 20 published since 2004.