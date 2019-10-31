(MEDIAITE) Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would be ‘really rich’ if only his dad were former Vice President Joe Biden: “I could go abroad and make millions off my father’s presidency.’

The Trump scion’s real-life, unironic comment came at the end of Hannity’s Wednesday show, during a segment in which the Fox News host was again pushing the baseless theory that Biden engaged in an improper quid pro quo when he urged Ukraine to fire an incompetent prosecutor — as every other Western nation and even the Ukrainian parliament wanted — in exchange for US aid.

