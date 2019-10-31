President Donald Trump said he would welcome the hero dog “Conan” to the White House after the K-9 was wounded during the successful American raid against ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump revealed on Twitter the dog would come to the White House for a visit next week.

The establishment media predictably freaked after the president shared an obviously photoshopped image of him awarding the dog a Medal of Honor.

“The ‘live’ version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The dog, who was wounded in the raid, had since returned to duty in the Middle East, according to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

“Conan” captured the hearts of the American people, especially after Donald Trump declassified a photo of the canine hero on Monday.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019