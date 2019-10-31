(CNBC) Stocks fell Thursday despite better-than-expected earnings from Facebook and Apple and the Federal Reserve’s third rate cut of 2019. Investors took a pause and turned their focus to U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 140.46 points lower, or 0.5% at 27,046.23. The S&P 500 slid 0.3% to 3,037.56, pulling back from a record set in the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1% to 8,292.36.

The major averages posted solid gains for October despite Thursday’s losses. The Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, for the month. The Nasdaq ended October up 0.6%.

