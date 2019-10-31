Actress Emilia Clarke has revealed the actor who left the coffee cup on the “Game Of Thrones” set.

Clarke appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday where she finally told the world how the infamous coffee cup got left on the set of “GOT,” according to a report published by Page Six.

“We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’” Clarke said.

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so!” (RELATED: Emilia Clarke Says That It ‘Sucks’ The Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wasn’t The ‘Perfect’ Ending People Wanted)

“He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you,”’ she continued.

Clarke herself was accused of leaving the coffee cup on the set as it was sitting right next to her on the table. Actress Sophie Turner pinned it on Clarke.

“We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” Turner said on Fallon’s show in May. “So I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”