On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” network legal analyst Andrew Napolitano defended Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) handling of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Napolitano said, “Congressman Schiff is, in my opinion, following the rules of the House of Representatives. You generate the information in secret. You decide which you want to make public. You can’t use anything against the president that hasn’t been challenged and aired in public.”

He added, “So his lawyers, whoever they are going to be, ultimately will be seated at a table at the House Judiciary Committee challenging that evidence. When that challenge is over, the House Judiciary Committee votes, and then the House of Representatives votes.”

Co-host Steve Doocy said, “The Republicans have asked for a vote, so they’re getting this vote about the procedure of the inquiry going forward. But also want it to be fair. There is nothing fair about this. Congress has got some screwy rules.”

Napolitano said, “Congress does. The rules were written in 2015 when Republicans controlled Congress. And now they are stuck with those rules.”

Doocy said, “They come back to haunt the Republicans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN