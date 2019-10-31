On Thursday, Fox News Channel’s legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano released his “Judge Napolitano’s Chambers” video, in which he accused Republican lawmakers of smearing witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry.

Napolitano said, “A group of Republicans in the House of Representatives were unhappy with hearings being held behind closed doors, even though those hearings are perfectly consistent with House rules that were written by Republicans when they controlled the House.”

He continued, “The proofs have been admitted to by the president. He had the phone call with the president of Ukraine. He did hold up nearly 400 million dollars in aid. Ukraine is in a war with Russia. Russia seized a province of Ukraine and is occupying it. They desperately need the military equipment the president held up until the Ukrainian president could do a favor for him, and the favor was to investigate an American citizen who happened to be the leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to oppose President Trump’s re-election. None of that is in dispute. The question is, does that behavior on part of the president constitute an impeachable offense. The Republicans’ best objective would be to argue it doesn’t. Instead, their arguments are to smear the witnesses being interrogated in secret and to smear the process.”

