Jayden — a first grader at Charles Elementary School in Richmond, Indiana — wanted to thank his football coach for all he’s done over the season, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

So a video camera started rolling, and Jayden presented Richard Nelloms with a mug that reads, “A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life.”

Smiles all around and a quick hug to finish it off. “Thanks, buddy!” Nelloms told Jayden.

But things were about to get rather emotional.

Jayden’s mother, Courtney Wigginton, said her son had a thank-you note he wanted to read out loud to his coach.

Gulp.

“Dear Coach Richard, you have been the greatest coach of my life. I love you, Richard,” Jayden began reading.

But soon Jayden couldn’t hold back his tears.

“You help me love football again,” the little guy said, his voice breaking. “Thank you for being my favorite coach. Love, Jayden.”

Check it out:

The pair’s hug lasted a bit longer this time.

Nelloms remarked on his Facebook page afterward that he “held it together when Jayden was reading to me” but seeing the video for the first time put him over the edge.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears,” he wrote.”This was something that I felt so lucky to have an opportunity to do … I felt blessed with the chance to be myself & teach my players how to have fun no matter what. It’s a dream of mine to make an impact on as many souls as possible. Thank you Jayden for allowing me to fulfill a dream of mine!!! GO TIGERS.”

Jayden’s mom warned on her Facebook page accompanying the video to “get your tissues ready” and that she’s “known Rich for quite a while now and seeing him coaching my son has been amazing. It’s hard to come across a coach like him nowadays, but he helped my son fall in love with the game all over again. Jayden adores Rich and truly idolizes him. I can’t say thank you enough for what you’ve done for him this season. You’ll never know how much of an impact you’ve truly made. We love you, Rich.”