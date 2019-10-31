Editor’s note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As Golden State madness has accelerated, Mr. Ackley has succumbed to the urge to get back in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

Unkind people have described California’s legislator as “dishonest,” “mendacious,” “prevaricators” and – most unkind – “liars.” But by all means let us not omit “slippery.” These gentlemen, ladies and others make WD-40 seem as viscous as honey.

A case in point is a recent ruling by the California Air Resources Board. Boiled down, it says that if you’re in business and you have a diesel-powered truck older than the 2010 models, you have to get rid of it. Or you can put in a new engine. Or you can go out of business.

Yours truly has a good friend, a building contractor, the epitome of a small-business man. His is a true one-horse operation. Make that “one-truck.” That would be a single diesel-powered truck that he has to replace by the first of the year or face draconian fines. His existing truck is thus valueless.

He has found a newer vehicle that meets the new ARB standards, and it’s costing him a mere $17,000 out of pocket. Multiply that figure by thousands and you’ll be able to get some idea of the cost to California businesses.

How does the state Legislature slip out of responsibility for this? Well the lawmakers can say they didn’t do it. The Air Resources Board did it. Of course, the Legislature told this unelected bureaucracy, “Make the air cleaner! You figure out how.”

One wonders how many small businesses this one rule will have made insolvent by the end of the year.

Machiavelli advised “The Prince” to perpetrate all his outrages at once, thus overwhelming the people’s capacity to protest.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, abetted by the Legislature, seems to be taking a leaf out of that book, signing a collection of outrages and idiocies as he cruises into the last quarter of his administration’s first year. Bills he has signed into law include:

Laws banning the manufacture and sale of fur products and barring the use of performing animals in circuses. “This is just the beginning,” said Newsom aide Howard Bashford. “Next comes the ban on leather (it comes from cows, you know) and recognition of the fact that humans in circuses also are ‘performing animals.’ Ultimately, the governor hopes California will be the first vegan state!” Effective in 2023, shoes, clothing and handbags will be covered by the fur ban. “But not for indigenous peoples,” Bashford hastened to add. “By law, they can’t do anything bad with our feathered and furry friends – or anything bad at all!”

A requirement that middle schools started classes no earlier than 8 a.m., and high schools no later than 8:30 a.m. This is because legislators believe adolescents need more rest. Others believe adolescents will just stay up later and still arrive at school sleep-deprived. Of course, something must be done to improve scholarship in a state where only 51 percent of students meet standards for math and English. And it’s much worse for minority students.

A measure to hinder or block development of the state’s petroleum resources. As one lawmaker explained, succinctly, “Oil bad! Gas bad!” Also, the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources is now the Geological Energy Management Division. As the lawmaker observed, “New name good!”

A bill allowing non-citizens to serve on public agency boards and commissions. Bashford explained, “We’re all citizens of the world. Voting rights for all will be next!”

To the same end, a new law requires state community colleges and the California State University system to establish a Dreamer Resource Liaison to assist immigrant students. In a state where all persons are to be regarded as citizens of the world, this may be superfluous.

A mandate that student health-care services on all California State University and University of California campuses “offer abortion by medication techniques.” That means abortion pills. It seems that all those years of public-school sex education have failed to convey the idea that sex can lead to pregnancy. And all those public school students who don’t meet math and English standards are heading to college campuses. They probably failed sex education, too.

A requirement that hospitals report on efforts to purchase services from businesses with “diverse ownership” – including those run by non-heterosexuals. And you thought affirmative action had been outlawed in California.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C.:

Republicans have been complaining about the House Democrats’ “impeachment” inquiry, arguing they aren’t allowed to bring in rebuttal witnesses.

They should worry no more, for the new Democratic impeachment resolution – as a matter of fairness, we’re sure – allows the Republicans to do this … sort of.

Of course, the GOP must submit a list of “minority witness requests” to the Democratic chairman of the inquiry, along with a written explanation of why such witnesses are relevant.

If the chairman “declines to concur” with the GOP witness list, the dispute may be decided by the committee as a whole. Need it be pointed out that the majority of the committee will be Democrats?

Have you seen this noted by the “mainstream” media? We’d like to know.

