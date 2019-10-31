http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T1l1xkvvdfg/

The House passed the impeachment inquiry resolution on partisan lines 232-196, leading Republicans across the board to slam the “deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt.”

Only two Democrats joined Republicans in their vote against the resolution– Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ). Republican leaders slammed the vote, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) noting that the only bipartisan vote “was AGAINST impeachment”:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) described the resolution as “nothing more than a charade to create the appearance of due process while continuing a deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt” in his statement:

Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since day one of this Congress. Now, a year before the election, Democrats are moving to undo the will of the American people. Americans will see through the Democrat’s desperate attempt to legitimize Adam Schiff’s sham inquiry. This resolution is nothing more than a charade to create the appearance of due process while continuing a deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt.

“Voting to legitimize an unfair process does not make it fair,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement.

“When it comes to President Trump, the rules seemingly always have to be different,” he continued:

This vote legitimizes a process that denies the President:

• the right to counsel in the House Intelligence Committee, and
• makes the Republican minority subservient to the will of Adam Schiff in the House Intelligence Committee when it comes to interviewing witnesses.

These procedures are grossly different than what has been used in the past and extremely dangerous to the future of the Presidency. I appreciate those who vote against this resolution and are fighting the good fight.

Very sad and unnecessary day for America.

“House Dems tried to retroactively legalize their injustices and hysterics,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) wrote. “What they actually did was admit their month-long impeachment sham is tainted.”

“We won’t accept their pre-ordained result,” he added:

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) said Democrats only created the resolution under the “guise of transparency” after facing criticism of their “Soviet-style process.”

“The American people won’t be fooled by their tricks. We must stand for true accountability & fairness. Anything less than a transparent process is a sham,” he said:

“The Dems have wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump since before the ink was dry on his election certificate,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wrote, adding that the resolution is nothing more than “another attempt to legitimize a sham process that has been tainted since January 20, 2017.”

“The American people see this for what it is. #ImpeachmentVote,” he added:

“Despite misleading the American public, Adam Schiff has been given free rein to run this impeachment inquiry however he chooses, and House Democrats just passed a resolution to ensure that doesn’t change,” Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) said.

“This is a scary day for our nation— and not just because it’s Halloween,” he added:

