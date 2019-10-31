The House passed the impeachment inquiry resolution on partisan lines 232-196, leading Republicans across the board to slam the “deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt.”

Only two Democrats joined Republicans in their vote against the resolution– Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ). Republican leaders slammed the vote, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) noting that the only bipartisan vote “was AGAINST impeachment”:

BREAKING ⇒ 100% of Republicans just voted AGAINST this sham impeachment. Two Democrats joined us. Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff have both insisted that impeachment should be bipartisan. The only bipartisan vote today was AGAINST impeachment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 31, 2019

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) described the resolution as “nothing more than a charade to create the appearance of due process while continuing a deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt” in his statement:

Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since day one of this Congress. Now, a year before the election, Democrats are moving to undo the will of the American people. Americans will see through the Democrat’s desperate attempt to legitimize Adam Schiff’s sham inquiry. This resolution is nothing more than a charade to create the appearance of due process while continuing a deeply flawed and shameful partisan stunt.

“Voting to legitimize an unfair process does not make it fair,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said in a statement.

“When it comes to President Trump, the rules seemingly always have to be different,” he continued:

This vote legitimizes a process that denies the President: • the right to counsel in the House Intelligence Committee, and

• makes the Republican minority subservient to the will of Adam Schiff in the House Intelligence Committee when it comes to interviewing witnesses. These procedures are grossly different than what has been used in the past and extremely dangerous to the future of the Presidency. I appreciate those who vote against this resolution and are fighting the good fight. Very sad and unnecessary day for America.

“House Dems tried to retroactively legalize their injustices and hysterics,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) wrote. “What they actually did was admit their month-long impeachment sham is tainted.”

“We won’t accept their pre-ordained result,” he added:

House Dems tried to retroactively legalize their injustices and hysterics. What they actually did was admit their month-long impeachment sham is tainted. We won’t accept their pre-ordained result.@realDonaldTrump deserves due process.#ImpeachmentVotehttps://t.co/mZFi1oChUo — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 31, 2019

How fitting that Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff legalized their witch hunt on Halloween.#ImpeachmentVote #Halloween — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 31, 2019

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) said Democrats only created the resolution under the “guise of transparency” after facing criticism of their “Soviet-style process.”

“The American people won’t be fooled by their tricks. We must stand for true accountability & fairness. Anything less than a transparent process is a sham,” he said:

Facing mounting criticism for this Soviet-style process, House Democrats produced H.Res. 660 under the guise of transparency. The American people won’t be fooled by their tricks. We must stand for true accountability & fairness. Anything less than a transparent process is a sham. — John Joyce (@RepJohnJoyce) October 31, 2019

“The Dems have wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump since before the ink was dry on his election certificate,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wrote, adding that the resolution is nothing more than “another attempt to legitimize a sham process that has been tainted since January 20, 2017.”

“The American people see this for what it is. #ImpeachmentVote,” he added:

The Dems have wanted to impeach @realDonaldTrump since before the ink was dry on his election certificate. This resolution was another attempt to legitimize a sham process that has been tainted since January 20, 2017 The American people see this for what it is. #ImpeachmentVote — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 31, 2019

“Despite misleading the American public, Adam Schiff has been given free rein to run this impeachment inquiry however he chooses, and House Democrats just passed a resolution to ensure that doesn’t change,” Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) said.

“This is a scary day for our nation— and not just because it’s Halloween,” he added:

Despite misleading the American public, Adam Schiff has been given free rein to run this impeachment inquiry however he chooses, and House Democrats just passed a resolution to ensure that doesn’t change. This is a scary day for our nation— and not just because it’s Halloween. — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) October 31, 2019

More:

The Soviet-style impeachment resolution does nothing to change how the Democrats have corrupted, tainted, & destroyed the process for weeks in secret, keeping information from 75% of Members of Congress, & most importantly from the American people. — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) October 31, 2019

🚨 MOMENTS AGO → Every single Republican joined by some Democrats voted against Pelosi’s impeachment resolution. Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff have ALL said impeachment must be bipartisan. Well they got their bipartisan vote—but AGAINST, not for, impeachment. End this charade! — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 31, 2019

Fact: Pelosi’s inquiry is officially the first presidential impeachment inquiry in modern history authorized by members of only one party. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 31, 2019

In @SpeakerPelosi‘s new impeachment process, @RepAdamSchiff isn’t required to publicly release deposition transcripts. He’s also not required to share the info they’ve gathered with the Judiciary Committee. So @JudiciaryGOP only gets to see whatever Schiff wants them to see! https://t.co/5DukyhzEs7 — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 31, 2019

House Democrats have been conducting an impeachment inquiry without due process, fairness or transparency for over a month. No American should be subjected to this kind of unfairness. Today’s vote is nothing more than a Halloween trick to try to give this sham some credibility. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 31, 2019

I voted against today’s Democrat resolution to deprive @POTUS of his due process and against continuing a partisan investigation. House Democrats have misappropriated a solemn constitutional duty to delegitimize an election and the 62 million voters who supported our President. — Trey Hollingsworth (@RepTrey) October 31, 2019

House Democrats’ impeachment rationale is built on lies, selective leaks, and fabricated quotes all designed to twist public opinion of President Trump while denying him the basic right to due process. No show vote can change that. https://t.co/mokK0bdvBw — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) October 31, 2019

This resolution is supposed to ensure fairness and transparency. It does no such thing, because @SpeakerPelosi and @RepAdamSchiff have tucked in provisions allowing them to strip away the President’s rights if things aren’t going their way. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) October 31, 2019

The resolution before us today does absolutely nothing to guarantee the people of Tennessee will have a say. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) October 31, 2019

My statement on House Resolution 660: pic.twitter.com/JPIGKW1Hfn — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) October 31, 2019

Today I joined my @HouseGOP colleagues, along with two Democrats, in voting AGAINST the impeachment inquiry. This resolution denies @realDonaldTrump due process in the Intelligence Committee proceedings. I refuse to validate such an unfair process with my vote. #ImpeachmentVote pic.twitter.com/zKoDaZHJGi — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) October 31, 2019