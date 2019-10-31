A few days old but still newsworthy, as it may be the first new tax in modern American history to be proposed by Senate Republicans.

Well, one Senate Republican.

Who represents a state that dominates college basketball, weirdly enough.

If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes. https://t.co/H7jXC0dNls — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 29, 2019

The new NCAA rule is a compromise between those who believe student-athletes are amply]]