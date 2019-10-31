A small group of Republican senators discussed the ongoing impeachment proceedings with President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE at the White House Thursday, shortly after the House passed a resolution laying out the rules for the impeachment inquiry.

Trump reiterated some of the same points he’s made publicly in recent days to defend himself from the House probe, according to senators who were present.

He urged GOP senators to read the recreated transcript the White House released of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which spurred the House to take action.

Trump has argued in recent weeks that the transcript shows the call was innocent and there was no effort to propose a quid pro quo in exchange for Zelensky agreeing to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was ‘consistent’ with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE.

It’s the second time in two weeks Trump has summoned a group of Republican senators to the White House for a private discussion in an apparent effort to keep his relations with the Senate GOP conference strong. The upper chamber could try him for articles of impeachment early next year.

Trump characterized the meeting to senators as a chance to “talk to folks, hear what’s on people’s minds,” according to a senator who attended.

“We discussed a variety of topics, including impeachment,” said Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGraham: Trump’s ATF nominee ‘very problematic’ Hillicon Valley: Amazon poised to escalate Pentagon ‘war cloud’ fight | FCC’s move to target Huawei garners early praise | Facebook sues Israeli firm over alleged WhatsApp hack | Blue Dog Dems push election security funding Dem lawmaker raises concerns over ‘eavesdropping’ smart speakers MORE (R-Mo.), who attended the meeting.

Asked about Trump’s specific message on impeachment, Hawley said he repeated “everything that he said in public.”

“Read the transcript. That’s what he said,” Hawley added, describing the president as “upbeat” and “positive.”

Trump expressed confidence that the recreated transcript would clear him of allegations of wrongdoing and indicated that he felt justified by making it public.

“He said a number of times he was really glad there was a transcript and that he was really glad he released it,” Hawley said.

The senators did not discuss with Trump the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who told House investigators earlier this week that the White House edited the transcript of the Zelensky call to remove explicit references to Biden and Burisma Holdings, which paid Biden’s son tens of thousands of dollars to serve on its board.

Asked if Trump feels Republicans are doing enough to defend him, the GOP senator said the topic did not come up.

Instead, the president mentioned the two House Democrats who voted against the resolution: Reps. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonHouse panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry Democrats raise stakes with impeachment vote Bipartisan group reveals agricultural worker immigration bill MORE (D-Minn.) and Jefferson Van Drew (R-N.J.).

Sens. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoConservation gains in Senate bill would help all Americans To stave off a recession, let’s pass a transportation infrastructure bill Overnight Defense: GOP wary of action on Iran | Pence says US ‘locked and loaded’ to defend allies | Iran’s leader rules out talks with US MORE (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn John CornynTrump’s criminal justice reform record fraught with contradiction Hillicon Valley: FCC chief aims to ban Huawei, ZTE from federal program | DOJ to allow body cameras in joint task forces | Facebook workers push back over political ads Advocates warn kids’ privacy at risk in GOP gun violence bill MORE (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump’s ‘due process’ remark on guns MORE (R-Pa.) were among the senators who attended the meeting.