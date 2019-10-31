Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will hand the chairmanship of the Judiciary Committee back to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, if Republicans keep control of the Senate in 2020, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Graham took over as chairman this year for Grassley, who chaired the Senate Finance Committee, Politico noted. Graham said Grassley has asked to chair the Judiciary panel again.

And, as far as Graham is concerned, that’s fine with him.

“Love Chuck Grassley,” Graham said. “That’s the way the Senate works. He took the Finance Committee so I could be chairman, and he’ll come back and fill out his time, and I’ll come back, and somebody else will come along.”

Senate Republicans allow their members to chair a committee for six years in total, Politico noted.

Grassley’s spokesman confirmed the senator’s plans, The Hill noted.