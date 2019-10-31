The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill sat down with Bruce LeVell, who is with the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy’s Region 4.

LeVell represents small business owners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

During the interview, LeVell talked about how small businesses are thriving under Trump, thanks to the cutting of taxes, deregulation, and opportunity zones. (RELATED: Bruce Levell Debunks Trump Is a Racist Narrative.)

WATCH: [embedded content]

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter