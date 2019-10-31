Hillary Clinton, a two-time presidential loser, has said she’s not running in 2020.

But she’s also said, “Don’t tempt me.”

And some analysts says she’s “lurking” around the race and others say she “is running.”

Now there’s Bill Clinton’s observation: Maybe.

The Gateway Pundit reported the former president made the comment at a recent conference.

“She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for President again.” – Bill Clinton leaving the door open on @HillaryClinton running for President in 2020. #StillWithHer #Hillary2020 pic.twitter.com/gDrmcR0ax1 — Joel McAuliffe (@JdMcAuliffe) October 31, 2019

“She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for president again,” he said Wednesday at a joint appearance with U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Former aide Philippe Reines told Fox News host Tucker Carlson one week ago that Clinton is leaving the door open for a 2020 run.

“She ran for president because she thought she would be the best president,” he said. “If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard.”

Carlson asked Reines, “She hasn’t foreclosed the possibility?”

Reines replied, “No.”

Trump already has invited Clinton to join the 2020 race.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 emails AFTER getting ‘C’ subpoena,” he said on social media