Hollywood leftists rejoiced on Thursday after the House passed H. Res. 660 on a partisan vote of 232-196. The measure allows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) caucus to formally establish the rules regarding the ongoing impeachment inquiry Democrats are pursing against President Donald Trump.

“*I’m November 6, 2018, and I approve this message.* Democracy, baby. VOTE,” actor Jeffrey Wright said.

“[W]atching the republicans lie to us – so pathetic- “obsessed with impeachment” – no sir – obsessed with truth – trump deserves impeachment – and these bozos – Jordan please,” actor Rosie O’Donnell said.

“Though I’m relieved that the impeachment approval has passed, I am still amazed and appalled that not one GOP rep had the integrity to vote for it when the evidence of guilt is so clear. By the POTUS’s own admission, no less,” Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said, wrongly referring to Thursday’s vote as an “impeachment approval.”

Indeed, Thursday’s vote merely formally opens impeachment proceedings in the house. The move has been slammed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who said Thursday that the Democrat controlled Congress has delivered “more subpoenas” than they have passed “laws” and are only attempting to impeach President Trump because “they’re scared they can’t beat him on the ballot box.”

Despite the fact that Thursday’s vote simply set the stage for Democrats to continue to conduct what even left-wing media outlets have described as a dubious impeachment process, the Hollywood left rejoiced as if the vote marked the beginning of the end of Trump’s presidency.

