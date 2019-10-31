A same-sex love scene and the word “lesbian” were edited from in-flight versions of the movie “Booksmart,” and director Olivia Wilde called out the company responsible for the changes, according to The Hill.

“Booksmart” is an R-rated film that, even in edited form, included curse words, but cut out the love scene and other dialogue about lesbian sex acts that included the words “vagina” and “genitals.” Wilde pointed to what she feels is an inconsistent standard for what constitutes inappropriate content.

Airlines enlist the services of either movie studios or third-party companies that provide the airline with both an edited and unedited version of movies, to be used at the airline’s discretion. Delta, Emirates, and Etihad Airlines have been confirmed to have shown the edited version.

“First of all, in order to select this movie from hundreds of options, you have to agree to a ‘parental advisory’ that warns you that viewer discretion is advised,” Wilde wrote on Twitter. “Once you click ‘proceed’ it seems like you’ve agreed to watch the movie in its original form.”

Wilde found out that’s not the case, however, going on to list some content that was removed, including some apparently sexually explicit or suggestive scenes.

“By the way, they didn’t cut ANY cursing,” Wilde continued. “Every ‘f***’ is heard loud and clear, sometimes in the same scene where they muted ‘vagina.’ They showed George (elegantly) deep-throating a microphone but couldn’t stomach a consensual love scene between two women.

“What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?” Wilde asked.

Delta Air Lines denied that the sexuality of the movie characters had anything to do with the use of the edited version of the movie on their flights.

“Delta’s content parameters do not in any way ask for the removal of homosexual content from the film. We value diversity and inclusion as core to our culture and our mission and will review our processes to ensure edited video content doesn’t conflict with these values,” a statement said.